Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

