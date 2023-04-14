Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCRMW remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 15,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,084. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24.

