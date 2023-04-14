Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

