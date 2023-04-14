Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.47 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Secret has a total market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $58,528.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00148019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00070130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00040043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00839022 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,960.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

