Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Up 45.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 45.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Seeing Machines Trading Down 21.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.
