Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.90 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $72.90 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00029609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.07 or 0.99998763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00316706 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,572,532.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

