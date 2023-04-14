Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 754,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.