Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 754,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.
