Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,325,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,191 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.05.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
