Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,325,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,024,191 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,743,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

