Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

