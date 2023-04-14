Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

SEVN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

