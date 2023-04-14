SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

