SFG Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,437,000 after acquiring an additional 875,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after acquiring an additional 250,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 86,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

