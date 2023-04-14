SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,284 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

