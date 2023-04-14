SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,800 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

MARA stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

