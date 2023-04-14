SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 83,696 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

