Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Expands By 2,333.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGNPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

