Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Expands By 2,333.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 2,333.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGNPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,769. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algernon Pharmaceuticals (AGNPF)
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.