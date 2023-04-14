Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases By 2,083.3%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 2,083.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
ERH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 2,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,877. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.56.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
- Will Investors See Even Bigger Gains When Mobileye Reports Q1?
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.