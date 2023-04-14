Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases By 2,083.3%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 2,083.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

ERH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 2,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,877. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

