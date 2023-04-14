Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 81.3%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %
ARDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 232,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.77.
Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
