Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 81.3%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

ARDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 232,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

