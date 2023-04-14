Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Rises By 340.0%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

