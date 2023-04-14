Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 93.4%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 56,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,970. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)
