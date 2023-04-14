Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 217,500.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, an increase of 217,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FORW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Forwardly
