Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Grows By 217,500.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, an increase of 217,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Forwardly

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

