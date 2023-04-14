Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 70.2%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

