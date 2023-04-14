Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Drops By 92.3%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jumbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSF remained flat at $19.24 during trading hours on Friday. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.
About Jumbo
