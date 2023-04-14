Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Drops By 92.3%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSF remained flat at $19.24 during trading hours on Friday. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Get Jumbo alerts:

About Jumbo

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.