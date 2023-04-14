Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Expands By 1,100.0%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

MLLUY remained flat at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

