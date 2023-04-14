Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Increases By 499.0%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 499.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

Shares of NBRI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,205. North Bay Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

