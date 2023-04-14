Short Interest in Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Decreases By 58.8%

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Onex has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $65.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

