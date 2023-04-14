Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Grows By 342.3%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of SRCRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 50,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About Scorpio Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.