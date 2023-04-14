Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Grows By 342.3%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SRCRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 50,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.