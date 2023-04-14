Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Drops By 97.9%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock remained flat at $9.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

Shares of SLC Agrícola are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SLC Agrícola

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.