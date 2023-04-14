Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Drops By 57.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.1 %
SOUNW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
