Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Drops By 57.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.1 %

SOUNW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

