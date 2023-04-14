Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Drops By 59.1%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:STEW opened at $12.59 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
