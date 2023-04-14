Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Drops By 59.1%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:STEW opened at $12.59 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

