Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Increases By 556.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 556.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Symrise Stock Up 0.1 %

Symrise stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,936. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Symrise has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

