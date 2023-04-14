Short Interest in Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF) Grows By 261.6%

Tietto Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:TIETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,239,700 shares, a growth of 261.6% from the March 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,198.5 days.
Tietto Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS TIETF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. Tietto Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31.
