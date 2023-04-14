Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Declines By 61.8%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 705,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TORXF. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

