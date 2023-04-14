Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Expands By 170.5%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,554. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Rating)

Read More

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.