Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Rises By 158.9%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
