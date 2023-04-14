Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Rises By 158.9%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 158.9% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Vaccitech

In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of VACC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. 15,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,284. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45.

VACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

