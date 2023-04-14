Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 92.9%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 7,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Get Valeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

