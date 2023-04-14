Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Decreases By 62.5%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 24,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Vaso has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
About Vaso
