Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Drops By 57.3%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

