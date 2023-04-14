Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Grows By 8,500.0%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WeCommerce Trading Up 0.4 %

WECMF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 11,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. WeCommerce has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

WeCommerce Company Profile

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

