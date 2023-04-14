SingularityNET Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60.41 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $508.63 million and $60.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,814.43 or 1.00053296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.38977067 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $47,759,016.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

