SingularityNET Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $526.65 million and approximately $125.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,314.65 or 1.00061370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002179 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41904222 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $68,144,632.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.