Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 6,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,858. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

