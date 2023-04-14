Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $124.19.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

