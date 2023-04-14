SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

