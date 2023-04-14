SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 0.5 %

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.49. The company had a trading volume of 186,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

