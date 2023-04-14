Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

