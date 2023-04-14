Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
