Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.42 ($22.20) and last traded at €20.60 ($22.39). 220,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.70 ($22.50).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of €19.73 and a 200-day moving average of €22.45.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft



Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Further Reading

