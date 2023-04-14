SOMESING (SSX) One Day Volume Hits $1.81 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. SOMESING has a market cap of $56.86 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,766,044,945 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

