Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0183

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $383.26 million and approximately $1,637.08 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.92 or 0.99974833 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01824715 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $144.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.