Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 15.3%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25. 580,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 190,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

